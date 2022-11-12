UN rights review: India told to dilute AFSPA, look after minorities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

At least 10 countries have expressed serious concern over India’s dealings with human rights mechanisms. Posing questions at India’s fourth universal periodical review (UPR) of the state of human rights at Geneva, searching questions were posed by the US, Germany, Belgium and the UK on the need to enact anti-torture laws, ratify rigorous anti-discrimination laws and policies and adopt legislation that criminalises hate speech, prevents communal violence and protects human rights defenders.

The report presented at the UPR also commented on the living standards of minorities. “Dalit Christians and Dalit Muslims fared worst in terms of economic conditions. In urban centres, Dalit Christians were engaged in descent-based work. In rural areas, they remained landless and largely dependent on the dominant caste community for livelihood,” it said.

Germany posed questions on the Armed Forces (Special Powers Act), reintroducing the Communal and Targeted Violence Bill of 2011, anti-conversion laws and child labour. It, however, welcomed the non-discriminatory delivery of public goods and services.

The UK asked questions on rights and interests of minorities besides reducing the scope for death penalty and measures to protect journalists and the media from “undue” interference and harassment.