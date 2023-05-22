UN will remain a ‘talk shop’ without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned that the United Nations and the UN Security Council will remain just a “talk shop” if they do not reflect the realities of the present world.

Strongly pitching for reforms at the UN and UNSC during a G7 session in Hiroshima, the PM also said he viewed the current situation in Ukraine as an issue of humanity and human values and not of politics or economy. The PM had made similar observations on Ukraine in his meeting on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

In the address, PM Modi also called for unitedly speaking against unilateral attempts to change the status quo, asserting that any tension and dispute should be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

“It is necessary that all countries respect the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. Raise your voice together against unilateral attempts to change the status quo,” he said.

The PM invoked Buddha and said there was no such problem in the modern age whose solution could not be found in his teachings. “We have said from the beginning that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way. And to solve this situation, we will try as much as possible, whatever can be done from India,” he observed.

The PM said the current global situation had the most profound effects on food, fuel and fertiliser supply to developing countries. “In today’s interconnected world, tension in any one region affects all countries. And, developing countries, which have limited resources, are affected the most,” he said.

Wearing a jacket made of recycled material, he also held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva and UK PM Rishi Sunak. The PM along with other G7 guests visited the Peace Memorial Museum, becoming the first Indian leader to do so since India tested a nuclear bomb in 1974, according to Kyodo News Agency. On Saturday, PM Modi had met the US, French and Indonesian Presidents besides the German Chancellor and Zelenskyy.

The Group of Seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited eight other countries, including India, Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam, for the summit.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived in Papua New Guinea on his maiden visit during which he will host a key summit on Monday between India and 14 Pacific island countries. He was received at the airport by PM James Marape, who touched his feet as a mark of respect.