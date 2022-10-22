 Unacceptable: Congress distances itself from Shivraj Patil’s remark on Gita : The Tribune India

Unacceptable: Congress distances itself from Shivraj Patil’s remark on Gita

BJP alleges vote bank politics, says party’s anti-Hindu mindset exposed

Unacceptable: Congress distances itself from Shivraj Patil’s remark on Gita

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said former Home Minister and party leader Shivraj Patil's remarks on the Bhagavad Gita were unacceptable.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said former Home Minister and party leader Shivraj Patil's remarks on the Bhagavad Gita were unacceptable.

Patil, while speaking at the launch of a book on veteran Mohsina Kidwai yesterday, claimed the concept of jihad was mentioned not just in Islam, but also in the Bhagavad Gita and Christianity.

Concept of Jihad not just in Islam

There is a lot of discussion on jihad. It is not just in Quran, but in Mahabharata also, the part in Gita... and this thing is also in Christianity. Shivraj Patil, Cong leader

Kharge must respond

Another attempt to smear Hindutva. Congress chief Kharge or Sonia must respond to comments. Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP

Cong stand clear

My senior colleague reportedly made some comment that’s unacceptable. The Congress’ stand is clear. Jairam Ramesh, Cong

"My senior colleague Shivraj Patil reportedly made some comment on the Bhagavad Gita that's unacceptable, although he clarified subsequently. The Congress' stand is clear. The Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation," Ramesh tweeted.

He posted excerpts from Jawaharlal Nehru's book "The Discovery of India", where the late PM writes, "The message of the Gita is not sectarian or addressed to any particular school of thought. It is universal in its approach for everyone, Brahmin or outcaste. 'All paths lead to me', it says. It is because of this universality that it has found favour with all classes and schools."

Patil yesterday said there was a lot of discussion of jihad in context of Islam, and added, "It (reference to jihad) is not just in Quran, but in Mahabharata also, the part in Gita, Lord Krishna also talks of jihad to Arjun and this thing is also in Christianity."

Patil also said if after explaining everything, people were not understanding, they were coming out with weapons, "then you can't run, you can't call that jihad and you can't call it wrong, this is what must be understood, there should not be this concept of making people understand with weapons in hand".

The BJP, meanwhile, stepped up its attack on the Congress over Patil's remarks, saying this "is one more attempt to smear Hindutva by the Opposition party.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge or its leader Sonia Gandhi should respond to Patil's comments. He accused the Congress of playing vote bank politics.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

3
Nation

What we have reduced religion to is 'tragic', says Supreme Court, asks 3 states to crack down on hate mongers

4
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

5
Ludhiana

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

6
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

7
World

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

8
Nation

Arunachal helicopter crash: Four army personnel, including two pilots, killed

9
Amritsar

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

10
Nation

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful
Chandigarh

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes
Punjab

Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib ropeway to cut travel time to 45 minutes

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

Top News

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states

Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...

Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11

Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...

Spurious Drugs: Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd ‘boycotts’ Maiden Pharma, junks purchase orders

Spurious drugs: Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd 'boycotts' Maiden Pharma, junks purchase orders

50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job

50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab

Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Arvind Kejriwal’s party hopes to make inroads into HP via OPS

Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS

Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS


Cities

View All

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Woman 'sold' in Oman: 14 days on, cops yet to nab travel agent

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

City gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Chandigarh gets 2 new flights to Goa, Indore

Three SDM-led teams in Chandigarh to enforce green cracker order

10 liquor cartons seized in Jagatpura, 3 booked

Soon, get ultra-fast 5G service in City Beautiful

Youth’s death after ‘police torture': 10 months on, Saha ASI, three others booked

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

This year, 261 cops laid down lives in line of duty, says IG

PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

10-day police remand for Lawrence Bishnoi

Jalandhar girl gets 24th rank in Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) exam

Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue

Empty vials, used syringes found near kabaddi venue in Punjabi University

PDA begins criminal proceedings against 143 unauthorised colonies

PPS celebrates Founder’s Day, Governor presides over function

Finally, MC mobilises officials, orders fogging, issues challans

Dengue on rise, 26 new cases reported