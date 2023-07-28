‘Unacceptable’: India tells China over stapled visas

New Delhi, July 27
India has lodged a strong protest with the Chinese side for issuing stapled visas to three players of India’s Wushu team. The entire team’s departure to Chengdu for the World University Games from July 28 to August 8 has now been put on hold with the MEA spokesperson promising a suitable response.
“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing our country in an international sporting event in China. This is unacceptable and we have lodged a strong protest with the Chinese side.
“There should be no discrimination or differential treatment on domicile or ethnicity in visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing here on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent
Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court
Dynasties must quit India: PM
Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...