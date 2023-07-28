‘Unacceptable’: India tells China over stapled visas

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 27

India has lodged a strong protest with the Chinese side for issuing stapled visas to three players of India’s Wushu team. The entire team’s departure to Chengdu for the World University Games from July 28 to August 8 has now been put on hold with the MEA spokesperson promising a suitable response.

“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing our country in an international sporting event in China. This is unacceptable and we have lodged a strong protest with the Chinese side.

“There should be no discrimination or differential treatment on domicile or ethnicity in visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing here on Thursday.

