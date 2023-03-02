 Unaware of mother’s death, 14-year-old Bengaluru boy spends two days with body at home : The Tribune India

Unaware of mother’s death, 14-year-old Bengaluru boy spends two days with body at home

The boy thought his mother was asleep and not speaking to him because she was angry at him

Unaware of mother’s death, 14-year-old Bengaluru boy spends two days with body at home

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Bengaluru, March 2

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy spent two days with his dead mother's body in RT Nagar locality of Bengaluru, said police on Thursday.

According to police, the boy did not know that his mother was dead. The boy thought his mother was asleep and not speaking to him because she was angry at him.

Police said that 44-year-old Annamma died in her residence because of low sugar and blood pressure on February 26. As she died while sleeping, the boy thought that his mother was sleeping.

Annamma's husband died of kidney failure a year ago. Only mother and boy lived in the house. The boy used to come out of the house, play with his friends outside and go back home. He used to have food at his friend's place.

The boy did this routine for two days and on February 28 he told his father's friends about Annamma not talking to him for two days. Sensing danger, they visited and found out that she was dead. RT Nagar police have taken up the case and are investigating.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

3
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

4
World

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax 'survey'

5
Punjab

Pakistan PM appoints first Ambassador for Kartarpur Corridor to woo more Sikh pilgrims

6
Nation

Rahul Gandhi sports new look at Cambridge University address, calls for new thinking for democratic systems

7
Nation

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

8
Haryana

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

9
Health

Human antibodies found that can block multiple coronaviruses: Study

10
Nation

Nithyananda’s fictional nation of ‘Kailasa’ worms way into UN panel discussion giving false impression

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Adani row to be probed, Supreme Court forms panel, wants regulator report

Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also sets up expert panel ...

‘Truth will prevail’, says Gautam Adani as Supreme Court forms panel to probe Hindenburg report

‘Truth will prevail’, says Gautam Adani as Supreme Court forms panel to probe Hindenburg report

Counting of votes for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls begins

BJP crosses half-way mark in Tripura, leads in Nagaland; Conrad Sangma ahead in Meghalaya

Exit polls had predicted NDA win in Tripura and Nagaland and...

President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of committee comprising PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI: SC

Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs

The verdict by five-judge Constitution Bench led by Justice ...

Fancy registration number: FIR to be lodged against three Rs 1-crore plus bidders, says Himachal Dy CM

Rs 1-crore bid for scooter’s fancy registration number in Shimla lands 3 non-serious bidders in trouble; Himachal Deputy CM orders FIR


Cities

View All

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Illegal colonies in satellite towns of city on radar of PUDA officials

Teachers object to govt decision on changing principals under School of Eminence scheme

Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib 'saroop'

The GNDU order that wasn’t

New CP, Border Range DIG join office

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

City liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh liquor vends to remain open till midnight, bars up to 3 am

Chandigarh registers 5% GST growth in February

Administration to lay 38 km of new cycle tracks in Chandigarh this year

Will resolve fire NOC issue: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh MC to bring more owners within property tax ambit

Light showers, AQI improves slightly

Light showers, Delhi, Gurugram’s AQI improves slightly

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50,000 fine for violence, dharna on campus; students term it ‘draconian’

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal on money-laundering charges

Delhi Lt Guv Saxena recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj to President Murmu for appointment as ministers

2 former ministers in jail, AAP plans door-to-door campaign in Delhi

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Farmers, labourers march against arrest of Latifpura morcha activist in Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests SHO, head constable in graft case

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Councillor, SAD leader join AAP

Vajra Corps celebrates 73rd Raising Day at Jalandhar Cantt

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

39 govt schools sans teachers in Ludhiana dist

Couple arrested with 2.1-kg heroin

Woman ends life; mother-in-law, husband, booked

Road dug up for laying sewer pipe troubles commuters

Urban Vihar Colony residents irked over rising dog bite cases

Dispute over ~3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Zila Parishad employees found absent

Science Fest at Punjabi varsity concludes

PSPCL Director (Commercial) assumes charge

SSP told to conduct probe, register FIR against suspects