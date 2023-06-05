under-construction bridge collapses in bihar

An under-construction Rs 1,700 cr bridge over the Ganga collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Sunday
No casualties were reported in the collapse of the Aguwani -Sultanganj bridge that connects Bhagalpur with Khagaria district
Later, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the portions of the bridge were deliberately destroyed under expert advice as it had design flaws
The BJP demanded the CM’s resignation, claiming sub-standard material was used for construction
