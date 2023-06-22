Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

The Central government is in the final stages of working out a via media to resolve the clash between the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and the New Pension System (NPS). The committee set up by the Centre in April to review the pension system for government employees is likely to recommend pension up to 45% of their last-drawn salary.

The eventual payout depends on the market returns on that corpus, which is mostly invested by the government

In contrast, the OPS guarantees a fixed pension of 50% of an employee’s last-drawn salary, without requiring them to contribute anything during their working life

The government is planning to amend the current scheme so that while both employees and the government still make contributions, employees get an assured pension of up to 45% of their last-drawn salary.

The new scheme, the government believes, will assuage the concerns of states that went back to the OPS and cover the whole country with one fiscally sustainable pension scheme.

The Opposition has been promising restoration to the more-attractive OPS which, however, puts an onerous burden on the state exchequer.

So far, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have turned their backs on the NPS and reverted to the OPS.

