Under PM Modi, India has never shied away from taking stand on global issues: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured India’s de-hyphenation from Pakistan, democratised the national foreign policy and given the country a voice at major international forums from G7 to G20, BJP president JP Nadda said on Wednesday.

JP Nadda at an event in New Delhi. Mukesh Aggarwal

Speaking after launching a Wisdom Tree publication, “Modi Shaping a Global Order in Flux”, at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan here today, Nadda said India under Modi had emerged an empowered nation which no longer “shied away from taking hard positions on global issues that are also positions of strength” and a nation “whose decisions to launch surgical strikes after the Uri attack and Balakot air strikes after the Pulwama attack were appreciated by all”.

“Today, even a vegetable vendor discusses international issues and feels proud of India’s growing global acceptance,” said Nadda, adding PM had democratised the foreign policy.

Earlier, BJP foreign affairs cell chairman Vijay Chauthaiwale spoke of the Indian foreign policy “no longer being the remit of Lutyens’ Delhi, or of people who speak highly accented English and are suited, booted”.

Chauthaiwale, along with Sujan Chinoy (Chairman, Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses) and Uttam Kumar Sinha (Senior fellow at IDSA), have coedited the book, now set for global launch.

Noting how PM Modi’s foreign policy centred on reviving ties with traditional allies, visiting nations not visited for decades; building new friendships and sending tough message to adversaries, Nadda said during Congress times, foreign policy was a “hostage to domestic vote bank politics”. “They never visited Israel due to vote bank politics. But PM Modi, by separately visiting Israel and Palestine, demonstrated the capacity to handle both the nations at the same time,” said Nadda.

The BJP president, drawing a contrast, said before 2014 (the year PM Modi came to power at the Centre), the economy was declining, India had the image of a corrupt state, repeated terrorist attacks were happening, and then Prime Minister’s authority had been severely eroded to the detriment of India’s global image.

“PM Modi took over in difficult times and navigated in the best possible manner with his stand on the Russia-Ukraine war respected all over and the world’s approach towards India changing,” said Nadda.