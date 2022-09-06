Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer died by suicide: Manish Sisodia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

Rejecting the allegations levelled by Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claiming that an agency’s officer committed suicide because he was pressurised to make “a strong false case” against him, the CBI today said the AAP leader made a “mischievous and misleading statement” as the late official was in “no way connected” with the case involving the AAP leader.

Noting that Sisodia, one of the persons named in the FIR, through his statement has made an “attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case and the same also amounts to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer” by the Delhi Police.

The CBI said, “It is clarified that the gentleman officer late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case. He was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution and in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors, who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi.”

Responding to the rebuttal by the probe agency, Sisodia said, “I agree that the CBI officer... was not an investigative officer. He was the law officer dealing with my case. He was pressurised to create false story implicating me. He could not bear the pressure and committed suicide.” Then he went on to demand that there “should be an independent judicial inquiry... into the causes of death” of the CBI officer.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG VK Saxena sent a defamation notice to AAP and five of its leaders — Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Jasmine Shah — for unleashing a “vilification campaign against him and peddling false stories”.

Centre vs Delhi: Hearing tomorrow

A five-judge Constitution Bench will on Wednesday take up petitions relating to the tussle for control over bureaucracy in the Capital between the Centre and the Delhi Government that has remained unresolved despite several rounds of litigation.

