Unemployment emerging as biggest problem in country: Varun Gandhi

New Delhi, January 28
Unemployment is emerging as the biggest problem in the country, and ignoring it is like covering fire with cotton, BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Friday.
Gandhi, who has been voicing views seen to be critical of the central government’s handling of issues like economy and agriculture, shared a BBC video of a young man highlighting the problem of unemployment and criticising authorities for their handling of the recent students protests over railway recruitment.
“Unemployment is emerging as the biggest problem in the country. Situation is becoming dire. Looking away from it is like covering fire with cotton,” Gandhi tweeted. PTI
देश में आज बेरोज़गारी सबसे बड़ी समस्या बनकर उभर रही है। स्थिति विकराल होती जा रही है। इससे मुंह मोड़ना कपास से आग ढकने जैसा है। pic.twitter.com/xR1E2O7pY1— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 28, 2022
