Unfair practices, rein in pharma firms: PIL

Unfair practices, rein in pharma firms: PIL

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on a PIL seeking a direction to the Centre for formulating a a uniform code to curb unethical practices by pharma companies and ensure an effective monitoring mechanism, transparency, accountability as well as consequences of violations.

A Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, which decided to examine the PIL seeking a Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, asked the Centre to respond to the PIL in six weeks.

On behalf of petitioner Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India, senior advocate Sanjay Parikh said it was an important issue in the public interest.

Parikh said the government should look into it and the code should be made statutory in nature as “we all know what happened with Remdesivir injections and other drugs of those combinations”.

He said the petitioners have been pursuing it with the government since 2009 and till the government comes out with the code, this court may lay down some guidelines.

The Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations of 2002 prescribe a code of conduct for doctors in their relationship with pharmaceutical and allied health sector industry, and prohibit accepting gifts and entertainment, travel facilities, hospitality, cash or monetary grants by medical practitioners from pharmaceutical companies, the PIL submitted.

Form uniform code

  • PIL seeks directions to Centre to form uniform code to curb unethical practices by firms

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

6
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

7
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

8
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

9
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

10
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Cong’s G-23 meets on way forward

Cong's G-23 meets on way forward

India-China talks focus on Hot Springs

India-China talks focus on Hot Springs

Helicopter crashes in Gurez sector, Major killed

Helicopter crashes in Gurez sector, Major killed

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district