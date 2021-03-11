'Unfavourable dynamics' behind Rajiv quitting NITI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

“Unfavourable internal dynamics and near-completion of his five-year tenure” were a few of the reasons why NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar resigned from the apex think tank body. His successor Suman K Bery, who will assume office on May 1, is also a noted economist and member of both the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the National Statistical Commission.

Bery’s past stints Suman K Bery has served NCAER as DG for 10 years and the RBI as a special consultant, besides stints with World Bank and SBI

Sources said Kumar was about to complete his five-year tenure in the NITI Aayog. Since it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister to appoint a person to the post, it appears that a decision was taken at the PMO level to make a replacement.

Without elaborating the contours, the sources also said there was also a feeling among the officials of the Aayog that the internal dynamics at the top level within was not in favour of Kumar.

Bery has served as Director-General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi, from January 2001 to March 2011. Prior to that, Bery was with the World Bank in Washington DC.