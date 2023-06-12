 Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll : The Tribune India

Unfazed by charges, WFI chief firm on contesting next LS poll

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh addresses a programme marking the completion of 9 years of BJP-led central government, in Gonda, Sunday, June 11, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 11

Unfazed by sexual harassment charges levelled against him by India’s top wrestlers, outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday announced he would defend his Kaiserganj parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the BJP would “again form a majority government”.

Skipping references to grapplers seeking his arrest, Bhushan, a six-time MP, whom Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia yesterday accused of attempting to “silence victims”, began his rally in Gonda’s Balpur today with an Urdu couplet on love, betrayal and agony.

“Kabhi ashq, kabhi gham, toh kabhi zeher piyaa jaata hai...Tab jaakar zamaaney mein jiyaa jaata hai; Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat kaa sila, bewafa kehke mera naam liyaa jaata hai; Isko ruswai kahein ya shohrat apni, dabe honthon se mera naam liyaa jaata hai,” said Bhushan at the rally that was part of BJP’s ongoing month-long ‘Maha Sampark’ campaign to mark nine years of PM Narendra Modi’s government.

Asked if he would contest in 2024, Bhushan said, “Kaiserganj Lok Sabha se chunav ladunga, ladunga, ladunga (will definitely contest).” On silence over wrestlers’ complaints, the MP said, “I am awaiting the court’s verdict.”

The wrestlers had recently suspended their protest until June 15 after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them of a chargesheet in the matter by then. The Delhi Police have, meanwhile, asked the complainants for pictures, videos or WhatsApp chats to support allegations against the MP.

In Gonda where his writ runs large, Bhushan today heaped praises on PM Modi saying had someone like Modi been PM post-Independence, neither Pakistan nor China could have occupied the Indian territory.

Attacking the Congress for the Emergency and 1984 Sikh killings, Bhushan accused past Congress governments of failing to prevent Pakistan from grabbing 78,000 sq km of Indian land and China of taking away 33,000 sq km. “In 1971, 92,000 Pakistani soldiers were held prisoners of war but released without settling old scores,” charged the MP, who gained prominence for participation in the Ram Mandir movement.

Bhushan today listed Ayodhya temple construction and abrogation of Article 370 as major BJP achievements. UP remains key to BJP’s 2024 plans of installing Modi as only the second PM after late Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms while in office. The party had won 71 of 80 LS seats here in 2014 and 62 in 2019.

