Unidentified caller threatens to blow up RSS HQ in Nagpur with bomb, security tightened

Nagpur, December 31
Security was beefed up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday after an unidentified caller threatened to blow it up with a bomb, police said.
"A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm. A man threatened to blow up the RSS headquarters in Mahal area with a bomb," said DCP, Zone III, Gorakh Bhamre.
A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were summoned and conducted a thorough checking of the premises but nothing suspicious was found, he said.
Patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, the DCP said, adding that police are tracking the phone number to identify the caller.
