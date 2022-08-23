Unidentified man threatens to blow up 5-star hotel in Mumbai; demands Rs 5 crore to defuse bombs

Mumbai, August 23
An unidentified man called up a five-star hotel in Mumbai claiming bombs were kept at four locations there which he threatened to blow up and demanded Rs 5 crore to defuse them, police said on Tuesday.
After the threat call on Monday, the hotel located in suburban Andheri was checked.
An official from Sahar police station said according to a preliminary probe, it seemed to be a hoax call.
The hotel staffers later approached the Sahar police who registered an FIR against the unidentified caller under various sections of the IPC, including 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), he said.
Multiple teams had been formed and efforts were on to nab the caller, he added.
