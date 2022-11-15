Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, Nobel laureate Satyarthi to open RSS body's education event

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

Top union ministers, senior RSS functionaries and a host of educationists, including vice chancellors and principals, will attend a three-day ‘Shiksha ka Mahakumb’ event in the capital, which will share field experiences on the implementation of the National Education Policy and will offer suggestions to the government for the future.

Being hosted by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, an RSS affiliate, the event from November 17 to 19 will have the UGC, IGNOU, AICTE and the Association of Indian Universities as academic partners.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar will inaugurate the event in the capital.

Nyas secretary Atul Kothari said the event would primarily focus on how educational institutes, society, NGOs, and other stakeholders can come together to implement the NEP for furthering the goal of self-reliant India.

"Best models on NEP implementation will be featured in a special exhibition to be opened on the first day. Stakeholders will get a chance to flag the challenges being faced in NEP implementation on the ground so that solutions can be worked," Kothari said.

AIU secretary-general Pankaj Mittal said the third day would see discussions on agriculture, law and health education which have so far not been covered by the NEP.

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skills minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, senior RSS functionary Arun Kumar and ICCR chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will attend the event to hear stakeholder experiences.

V-Cs of over 100 universities and more than 4,000 teachers, parents and students will attend it.

#Agriculture #RSS