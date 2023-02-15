Union Cabinet approves ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in areas bordering China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a centrally-sponsored scheme called “Vibrant Villages Programme” for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs 4,800 crore, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The Minister said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the scheme is aimed at developing infrastructure and livelihood opportunity in four states and one Union Territory along the northern borders, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The programme will help encourage people to stay in their native locations in border areas and reverse the out-migration from these villages, thus adding to improved security of the border.

Under the scheme efforts will be made to identify and develop economic drivers based on local, natural, human and other resources of the villages on the northern border and development of growth centres on “Hub and Spoke Model” through promotion of social entrepreneurship, empowerment of youth and women through skill development and entrepreneurship, the Minister informed.