Government sanctions 7 new ITBP battalions for deployment along Sino-India LAC

New Delhi, February 15
The government on Wednesday gave sanctions to create seven new battalions and an operational border base with a fresh strength of 9,400 personnel for the India-China LAC guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Anurag Thakur said.
The Minister, while briefing media on the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the fresh manpower will be deployed at 47 new border outposts and a dozen ‘staging camps’ or troops bases along the country’s northern frontier, where the forces of India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since 2020.
The induction of these new battalions and sector headquarters will be completed by 2025 at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, the Minister said.
The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) on India’s eastern flank ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, the force also has important roles in many other internal security theatres, including Left Wing Extremism-affected Chhattisgarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...