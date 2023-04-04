Union Home Ministry seeks report from West Bengal government on violence on Ram Navami; fresh clashes reported in Rishra

New Delhi, April 4
Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence during Ram Navami in Howrah, sources said.
This comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Governor C V Ananda Bose and took stock of the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in violence-hit areas of Howrah.
The home ministry sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence that took place on Ram Navami in Howrah, the sources said.
Uneasy calm prevailed in Rishra in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday morning after fresh clashes were reported in the town.
Most shops remained closed and few people were seen on the streets as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC remained clamped.
Route marches were conducted in the affected areas in Rishra and adjoining Serampore, a senior official of the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate said.
Internet services remained suspended as police urged people to maintain calm and not fall for rumours.
Clashes broke out between two groups during festivities on March 30. Several vehicles were torched, and shops ransacked in the area, police said.
Over 30 people were arrested in connection with the violence in Howrah.
