Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

The government on Friday decided to give a one-year extension in service till August 22, 2023, to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said in an order.

Bhalla, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, i.e., up to August 22, 2023,” the DoPT said in the order.