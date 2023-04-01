Union Law Minister Rijiju shares statement extending support to him over his remarks on retired judges

New Delhi, April 1
Days after a group of lawyers criticised him for his remarks on retired judges, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday shared on Twitter a statement extending support to him.
Rijiju retweeted a tweet by Sanket Gupta, who identifies himself on Twitter as a Supreme Court advocate.
“We support statement made by honourable law minister @KirenRijiju sir. Please fill and circulate,” Gupta said, sharing the statement.
“We, the undersigned, are regular and active practitioners of the legal profession. We have read with a sense of alarm reports appearing in the media that a paltry number of lawyers had issued a statement condemning the remarks of...Rijiju to the effect that three-four retired activist judges had been making anti-India statements...,” read the statement.
Addressing a media event here on March 18, the minister had claimed that a few retired judges and some activists who are part of the “anti-India gang” were trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.
Last week, more than 300 lawyers, including 62 senior advocates practising in the Supreme Court, had issued a statement condemning the comments made by Rijiju.
