Allahabad HC dismisses plea against Union minister Ajay Mishra’s acquittal in murder case

Lucknow, May 19
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2004 against Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s acquittal in a murder case.
The case pertains to the murder of Prabhat Gupta which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.
A trial court had acquitted Mishra in the case in 2004, after which, the state government challenged the decision in the high court.
A bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice OP Shukla said there was no error in the trial court’s order.
Mishra and others were named in the FIR lodged in Lakhimpur in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Gupta, who was shot dead in Tikunia area of the district.
A court of additional sessions judge in Lakhimpur Kheri had acquitted Mishra and others in 2004 for want of adequate evidence.
Aggrieved by the acquittals, the state government had preferred an appeal while the deceased’s family had filed a separate revision petition challenging the judgement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi row: SC puts on hold Allahabad HC order for scientific examination of 'Shivling' found during 2022 survey
‘These are matters where we have to tread very carefully’, s...
Adani row: SC-appointed committee says not found regulatory failure, Sebi probe drew blank
While the report is not the final word, it certainly comes a...
No coercive action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, till May 22: Bombay HC to CBI
It is alleged that Wankhede and others demanded the bribe no...
Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali
Was battling heart problems for a while and was being treate...