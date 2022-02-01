Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The BJP today fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal.

The Karhal Assembly segment is part of Mainpuri, which is represented by Akhilesh Yadav’s father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Parliament.

Karhal goes to polls in the third phase on February 20.

Baghel, who represents Agra in the Lok Sabha, is the Minister of State for Law and Justice. He alleged the SP had been indifferent to Karhal and the adjoining region. “The BJP will give justice to the people,” he said.

The Lok Sabha member further said he was fighting the elections for the development in the region and would defeat Akhilesh. —

