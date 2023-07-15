Union Minister Narendra Tomar named BJP Madhya Pradesh poll convenor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

The BJP on Saturday appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar the convenor of Madhya Pradesh elections.

An order was issued by BJP national general secretary organisation Arun Singh today.

The appointment was approved by BJP chief JP Nadda and will be effective immediately.

Tomar, a veteran Madhya Pradesh BJP leader, would face an uphill task of guiding poll machinery amid a long anti-incumbency against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has been CM four times since 2005.

The ruling BJP is seeking to defend its term.

