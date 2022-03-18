Union Minister unveils Arctic policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh unveiled India’s Arctic policy that seeks to deepen the partnership with the resource-rich region. Titled “India and the Arctic: Building a partnership for sustainable development”, it lays down six pillars — strengthening scientific research, climate and environmental protection, economic and human development, transportation and connectivity, governance and international cooperation, and national capacity building in the Arctic region. PTI

India hits out at OIC invite to Mirwaiz

new delhi: India on Thursday hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for extending an invite to jailed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Chairman of separatist All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), to attend its forthcoming meeting of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan on March 22 and 23.