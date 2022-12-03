Union Public Service Commission set to conduct IRMS recruitment from next year

New Delhi, December 2
The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that the recruitment for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination. It will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from 2023 onwards.
The IRMS will be a two-tier exam — a preliminary screening followed by a main written exam and interview. For screening candidates for the second stage — IRMS main written exam — eligible candidates will have to appear in the Civil Services (Prelims) exam. The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay type questions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G-7 joins EU on US$ 60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
The move is a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder t...
US designates 4 Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan members ‘global terrorists’
Will use all relevant tools to ensure terrorists do not use ...