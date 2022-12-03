Union Public Service Commission set to conduct IRMS recruitment from next year

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that the recruitment for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination. It will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from 2023 onwards.

The IRMS will be a two-tier exam — a preliminary screening followed by a main written exam and interview. For screening candidates for the second stage — IRMS main written exam — eligible candidates will have to appear in the Civil Services (Prelims) exam. The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay type questions.