United opposition could work a miracle in 2024: Shatrughan Sinha

Patna, June 10
Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said a united opposition could work a "miracle" in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Sinha, who is on a trip to his home town Patna, told journalists on Friday that he was sanguine about the opposition parties' meet scheduled here for June 23.
Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "initiative", he also expressed delight that his party chief Mamata Banerjee had agreed to attend the meeting.
"I have always held that Mamata Banerjee is a game-changer. It is great that she will be there with people like Rahul Gandhi, who has acquired a heroic stature after the Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Sinha, who was briefly with the Congress before joining the TMC.
The Asansol MP hoped the meeting would help build a common minimum programme for "the new government which replaces the current regime".
Sinha, who had represented Patna twice as a BJP MP before losing the seat to Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019 while contesting on a Congress ticket, was asked that given his optimism, how many seats he expected the united opposition to win in 2024.
He replied, "I am not an astrologer but it can be safely said that there would be a miracle. We have seen glimpses of what can be achieved in the assembly polls of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the BJP was defeated by the Congress."
