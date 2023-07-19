United to make Modi PM for third term in 2024: NDA resolution

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 19

The meeting of 39 BJP-led National Democratic Alliance allies on Tuesday passed a resolution pledging to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third term.

Should Modi get re-elected he would be the second leader to return to the office of PM for a third time in a row. The first was late Jawaharlal Nehru.

The resolution while pledging that the NDA was one said the opposition was “confused, disoriented and faced a crisis of identity and relevance”.

"In the meeting, all constituents resolved that the NDA will unitedly contest the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the third consecutive time he will become the Prime Minister with a huge majority," stated the resolution moved by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and seconded by AIADMK's K Palanisamy and Asom Gana Parishad's Atul Bora.

The six-page resolve hailed nine years of the NDA rule for "Sewa (service), Sushasan (good governance), Gareeb Kalyaan (poor’s welfare), all-inclusive government which took measures to empower SCs, STs, OBCs and other marginalised groups," and said, "Rejecting and rubbishing the lies, rumours and baseless allegations of the opposition parties, the country is reposing faith in the leadership of the NDA coalition...All NDA parties repose full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to attain a bigger mandate in 2024 than that won in 2019."

Earlier, Modi in his address to the assembly declared that the NDA would better its vote share to over 50 per cent in 2024 polls as against 38 per cent in 2014 and 45 per cent in 2019.

While declaring that the NDA stood for "nation first" and all-inclusive growth, the resolution mentioned the election of SC leader Ramnath Kovind and ST leader Droupadi Murmu as Presidents of India in 2017 and 2022.

It took note of India becoming the fifth largest economy surpassing the UK under the last nine years of NDA, with PM Modi saying, "In NDA's third term India will become the world's third largest economy."

Amid LAC tensions with China, the NDA partners also stressed the boost in border infrastructure, and noted, "In the last nine years, India has strengthened its border security infrastructure. India is emerging as a strong nation in manufacturing military equipment. With a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and Naxalism, India is also a beacon of peace."

Modi's global popularity found a generous mention in the document which added, "Under PM Modi, India's stature on the global stage has risen. It is a matter of pride that 14 countries including France and Gulf nations have conferred their highest honour upon PM Modi."

The resolution reaffirmed the pledge Modi gave from the Red Fort last year — “Yehi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai.”

