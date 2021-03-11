Unity must, party's been good to all, time to repay: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

3-year cooling-off period for office-bearers mooted

Unity must, party's been good to all, time to repay: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet

Sonia Gandhi with party leaders at the AICC office. Mukesh Aggarwal

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 9

Ahead of the mid-May “Chintan Shivir” of the Congress in Udaipur, Sonia Gandhi on Monday sent out a clear message against indiscipline, reminding leaders that the party had been good to all and it was time to repay the debt.

Hit by recent election losses and defections, Sonia, addressing the Congress Working Committee today, assured the cadre of a restructured, battle-ready party for the forthcoming state and 2024 General Election. She said self-criticism was needed, but not at the cost of self-confidence.

Seeking unity, she sought the cooperation of leaders to ensure that the “single overriding message of unity, cohesion, determination and commitment to our party’s accelerated revival goes forth loud and clear from Udaipur”. Sonia also said that the Shivir (from May 13 to 15) could not be a mere ritual and must lead the way for Congress revival to challenge the BJP in 2024.

“Chintan Shivir should not become a ritual to just get through. I am determined that it heralds a restructured organisation to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial challenges we confront,” Sonia said.

Signalling to the leaders who have exceeded their brief, she called for discipline, saying there were no magic wands. Only selfless work, discipline and consistent collective purpose can make Congress demonstrate tenacity and resilience, she said

“The party has been good to each and every one of us. At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that we step forward and repay our debt to the party in full measure…. Self-criticism is needed in party forums but this should not be done in a manner that erodes self-confidence and spreads doom and gloom,” she said.

On the importance of the Shivir, former minister Jairam Ramesh, speaking later, said the meeting was not a destination but an important milestone in a long journey.

He cited the party’s transformative changes after similar meetings in the past — Panchmarhi (1998), Shimla (2003) and Jaipur (2013).

“We are being called upon to bring a transformative change of unprecedented scale in the Congress. The Udaipur Shivir will be action-oriented, its principal aim is to prepare the Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Ramesh said.

Nearly 400 delegates will participate in the Shivir with 21 per cent of them women and 50 per cent under 50 years.

Mukul Wasnik, head of the Congress panel on organisational matters, in his presentation to the CWC said a five-year term and then a cooling off for three years be considered for AICC office-bearers following which they can be reappointed.

The chairpersons of six discussion panels that Sonia had earlier formed today briefed the Congress Working Committee —- Mallikarjun Kharge on the political situation; P Chidambaram on economic issues; Bhupinder Singh Hooda on farm concerns; Mukul Wasnik on organisational matters, Salman Khurshid on social justice and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Warring on youth.

Other approvals

The Congress Working Committee approved two more items — amendment to the Congress Constitution to enable formalisation of ongoing digital memberships and establishment of Ladakh Territorial Congress along the lines of the Chandigarh one.

#sonia gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu 'floored' by CM Bhagwant Mann's humility; don't read too much into meeting, says AAP

3
J & K

Archaeological Survey of India fumes as Lt-Governor Manoj Sinha holds prayers at J-K's Martand Sun temple

4
Punjab

Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

5
Chandigarh

2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to covid victim driver's family

7
Business

Rupee slumps to all-time low of 77.44 on forex outflows, rising US yields

8
World

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns amid worst economic crisis; nationwide curfew imposed

9
Delhi

Protests erupt as bulldozers roll into Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

10
J & K

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as GoC 15 Corps

Don't Miss

View All
Electric bus to Rohtang resumes
Himachal

Electric bus for Rohtang tourists resumes

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under ‘kolhu’ in Sonepat village
Haryana 1857 FIRST WAR OF INDEPENDENCE

22 revolutionaries were crushed to death under 'kolhu' in Sonepat village

Bathinda village opens front against drugs
Bathinda

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’
Trending

Emma Chamberlain wore Maharaja of Patiala's choker to Met Gala, netizen says ‘this is worse than Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe dress’

Jalandhar: Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of their lives
Jalandhar

Mosquitoes, malodorous surroundings part of lives of those living near Kala Sanghian drain in Jalandhar

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo
Punjab

Poor orphaned brothers do Gurdaspur proud in judo

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI
Nation

No external attack behind desertion of Rakhigarhi Harappan settlement: ASI

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered
Chandigarh

Belly fat: Menfolk of Chandigarh least bothered

Top News

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali

CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...

Will reconsider sedition law, SC needn’t examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre

Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today

Grenade attack on Pb Police Intelligence HQ

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief

China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

Pre-April 2020 status quo must

Raised state’s issues with Punjab CM: Navjot Sidhu

Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Amritsar: Private hospitals refuse to admit new AB-SSBY patients

Schools told to display child helpline number on buses in Amritsar

Amritsar DC asks Education Department to focus on needs of special children

Sohna-Mohna happy, posted near home at Manawala office

Pakistani drone with 10 kg heroin shot down

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

Special operation group conduct search at blast site in Mohali

Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali

Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali

3 killed, 25 hurt as buses collide in Kurali

Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Research, testing centre for industry on anvil in Chandigarh

SC refuses to take up CPM’s plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Supreme Court refuses to take up CPM's plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition

Protests erupt at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as MC bulldozers get going

Noted structural engineer Mahendra Raj passes away at 98

Woman ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

Woman 'kills' brother-in-law in Jalandhar as property dispute takes ugly turn

NGOs hold protest in Jalandhar against strike by patwaris across Punjab

Finance Minister Cheema calls on Jalandhar industrialists, seeks Budget ideas

Left private schools during Covid, students now move back

9 months on, 1,152 selected patwaris await job letters in Punjab

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

7 mega industrial estates to come up in Textile Park in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Communal violence at Patiala conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab: Shahi Iman

No relief for Simarjit Singh Bains; hearing adjourned

Vendors’ association demands vending zones in Ludhiana

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

'Omicron sublineages responsible for Covid outbreak at Patiala law University'

Fire rages on in commercial building for over 24 hours in Patiala

False info: Punjabi University issues notice to 16 private BEd colleges

Drop in wheat yield: Farmers seek Rs 6K per acre compensation