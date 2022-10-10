University Grants Commission to revise rules for autonomous colleges

New Delhi, October 9
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come out with a draft notification to revise rules for autonomous colleges. New regulations seek to encourage college autonomy for broad-based quality education and excellence. The UGC will seek feedback before finalising the rules.
The regulations shall be called the University Grants Commission (Conferment of Autonomous Status upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2022. These shall apply to all colleges and institutions which are affiliated to or are constituent colleges of universities seeking autonomous college status.
The UGC has reviewed the existing regulations to align them with the recommendations of the NEP, 2020.
