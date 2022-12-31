Unlike Congress, BJP Government gives Forces full freedom to act: Trivedi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

The BJP on Saturday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his comment that the government was exploiting the Armed Forces and said, “Unlike the Congress governments, the BJP Government has given the Armed Forces full freedom to act, which is why they were setting new examples of valour along the border.”

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

He said, “The Congress never allowed the Army to act. Even former US President Barack Obama records in his book how the Indian Army was ready to respond after the Mumbai terror attack but was prevented by the then UPA government. This is because the Congress was worried the BJP might gain electorally from the post Armed Forces action.”

Trivedi said Gandhi did not find the Indian foreign policy successful even when the world is looking at PM Narendra Modi with hope to end the Ukraine-Russia War through diplomacy and even when the country has assumed G20 presidency.

“India exported smartphones worth Rs 23,000 crore last year, is making missiles and aircraft carriers but Rahul says it is not a producing nation,” Trivedi said.

Gandhi earlier said India was a rent-seeking nation, whereas it should be a production nation.