Unnao custodial death: SC hands over investigation to Lucknow IGP

New Delhi, April 26

Terming the probe by the Unnao police into the custodial death of one Faisal as prima facie “unfair”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred the investigation into the case to the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Lucknow.

A Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi, however, refused to transfer the case to the CBI. Seeking a report in eight weeks, it listed the matter for further hearing on July 19.

The 18-year-old vegetable seller had died after allegedly being beaten up by the police in the Bangermau police station in Unnao last year.

“After going through the records placed before us, we are prima facie of the view that the manner in which the investigation has been conducted by the investigating officer cannot be said to be fair and impartial and the complaint of the petitioner, in our considered view, deserves indulgence of this court,” the Bench said.

The top court said fair investigation was the backbone of the criminal justice system and the object of the probe was to search for the truth so that it would help in meeting the ends of justice by way of fair trial in court.

“At the same time, the need to ensure fair investigation of crime is undoubtedly imperative because it protects at one level the rights of the victim and the fundamental rights of every citizen in ensuring that crime is investigated and dealt with in accordance with law,” it said.

The apex court said after going through the records it was of the prima facie view that the complaint of the petitioner deserved indulgence of this court.

