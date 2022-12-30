Unparalleled courage: PM pays tribute to Tenth Guru on anniv

PTI

New Delhi, December 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. “His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come,” Modi tweeted, and posted a previous clip of his speech lauding the Guru.

He tweeted, “On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purb, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people.”

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted people on the occasion and said Guru’s unwavering commitment to the service of humanity continued to inspire people.

“Greetings to all on the Parkash Purb of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Founder of Khalsa Panth, ‘Sarbans Daani’ Guru Gobind Singh Ji always fought for equality and justice. His unwavering commitment for service of humanity continues to inspire us,” Murmu tweeted. Meanwhile, devotees in large numbers thronged Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to mark the occasion.