 Unsatiated greed for wealth has facilitated corruption to develop like cancer: Supreme Court : The Tribune India

Unsatiated greed for wealth has facilitated corruption to develop like cancer: Supreme Court

Noting that outbreak of scams is commonly noticed, the bench said what is more distressing is the investigations or inquiries that follow

Unsatiated greed for wealth has facilitated corruption to develop like cancer: Supreme Court

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, March 3

Unsatiated greed for wealth has facilitated corruption to develop like cancer and the constitutional courts owe a duty to the people of the country to show zero tolerance to corruption and come down heavily against the perpetrators of the crime, the Supreme Court has said.

The top court said corruption is a prominent hurdle in achieving “preambular promise” of the Constitution to secure social justice to the people of India by striving to achieve equal distribution of wealth.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta made the observations while setting aside an order of the Chhattisgarh High Court which had quashed the FIR registered against the state’s former principal secretary Aman Singh and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

“Though it is the preambular promise of the Constitution to secure social justice to the people of India by striving to achieve equal distribution of wealth, it is yet a distant dream. If not the main, one of the more prominent hurdles for achieving progress in this field is undoubtedly ‘corruption’.

“Corruption is a malaise, the presence of which is all pervading in every walk of life. It is not now limited to the spheres of activities of governance; regrettably, responsible citizens say it has become a way of one’s life,” the bench said.

The top court said it is a matter of disgrace for the entire community that there a steady decline in pursuing the lofty ideals which the founding fathers of our Constitution had in mind and degradation of moral values in society is rapidly on the rise.

“Not much debate is required to trace the root of corruption. ‘Greed’, regarded in Hinduism as one of the seven sins, has been overpowering in its impact. In fact, unsatiated greed for wealth has facilitated corruption to develop like cancer.

“If the corrupt succeed in duping the law enforcers, their success erodes even the fear of getting caught. They tend to bask under a hubris that rules and regulations are for humbler mortals and not them. To get caught, for them, is a sin,” it said.

Noting that outbreak of scams is commonly noticed, the bench said what is more distressing is the investigations or inquiries that follow.

“More often than not, these are botched and assume the proportion of bigger scams than the scams themselves. However, should this state of affairs be allowed to continue? Tracking down corrupt public servants and punishing them appropriately is the mandate of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“We the people, with the adoption of our Constitution, had expected very high standards from people occupying positions of trust and responsibility in line with the Constitutional ethos and values. Regrettably, that has not been possible because, inter alia, a small section of individuals inducted in public service for ‘serving the public’ appear to have kept private interest above anything else and, in the process, amassed wealth not proportionate to their known sources of income at the cost of the nation.

The apex court said although an appropriate legislation is in place to prevent the cancer of corruption from growing and developing, where for maximum punishment by way of imprisonment for ten years is stipulated, curbing it in adequate measure, much less eradicating it, is not only elusive but unthinkable in present times.

“Since there exists no magic wand as in fairy tales, a swish of which could wipe out greed, the Constitutional Courts owe a duty to the people of the nation to show zero tolerance to corruption and come down heavily against the perpetrators of the crime while at the same time saving those innocent public servants, who unfortunately get entangled by men of dubious conduct acting from behind the screen with ulterior motives and/or to achieve vested interests.

“The task, no doubt, is onerous but every effort ought to be made to achieve it by sifting the grain from the chaff. We leave the discussion here with the fervent hope of better times in future,” it said.

The apex court said law of the land abhors any public servant to intentionally enrich himself illicitly during the tenure of his service.

“Increase in the assets of such a public servant tantamount to constitutionally impermissible conduct and such conduct is liable to be put under the scanner of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” it said.

The Chhattisgarh High Court had earlier quashed the FIR registered against Singh and his wife for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets observing that the registration of the case was the “abuse” of the process of law and that the allegations were prima facie based upon probabilities.

The case was registered in February 2020 against the Singhs under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by Uchit Sharma.

Sharma, who claims himself to be an RTI activist, is based in Raipur.

#Cancer #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Nation

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 2.25 pc exemption in stamp duty on property registration till March 31

4
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

5
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

6
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

7
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

8
Nation

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

9
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

10
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

CBI had arrested Sisodia on Sunday evening

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges in Chandigarh

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi University to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers