UP ATS arrests 1 more JeM terrorist

Lucknow, August 14
The Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested one Saifullah for his alleged links with Jaish-e-Mohammad. He was arrested from Kanpur on Sunday on a tip off provided by Mohammad Nadeem, who was arrested by the ATS from Saharanpur on Friday.
Saifullah, also known as Habib-ul-Islam, is an expert in making virtual IDs, and he had made over 50 IDs for terrorists in Pakistan and Afghanistan on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook. — IANS
