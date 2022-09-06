Lucknow, September 6
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri died of a heart attack on Tuesday.
Giri was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
According to sources, Giri died on the way near Sitapur while being taken for treatment to Lucknow.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise.
"The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Friendship can solve any problem, says Sheikh Hasina as she begins India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Hasina at the Rashtrap...
Rajnath, Jaishankar to visit Japan for '2+2' dialogue
Says the two sides will further explore new initiatives to s...
5 of family killed in Ludhiana as car rams into electricity pole
The family were returning home after attending a marriage
UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack
Was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lak...
Sukhbir Badal to appear before SIT in 2016 Behbal Kalan police firing case today
The hearing will be held at Punjab Police Officers’ Institut...