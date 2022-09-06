UP BJP MLA Arvind Giri dies of heart attack

Lucknow, September 6

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Arvind Giri died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

Giri was a five-term MLA from Gola Gokrannath constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to sources, Giri died on the way near Sitapur while being taken for treatment to Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the demise.

"The demise of BJP MLA from Gola assembly constituency of Lakhimpur Kheri district Arvind Giri ji is unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this unfathomable loss. Om Shanti," he tweeted.