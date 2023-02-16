 UP Board exams begin under CCTV watch, STF deployment : The Tribune India

UP Board exams begin under CCTV watch, STF deployment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued instructions to book those found involved in facilitating cheating during examinations under the National Security Act, according to a government statement

UP Board exams begin under CCTV watch, STF deployment

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Lucknow, February 16

Uttar Pradesh school board exams began Thursday amid strict anti-cheating measures, including control rooms which monitored live video feed from exam centres, according to a government statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued instructions to book those found involved in facilitating cheating during examinations under the National Security Act (NSA), the statement said.

The NSA allows detention of a person up to a year without any charge.

Over 31 lakh students are appearing for class 10 board exams and over 27 lakh for class 12 board exams, officials said here.

Two control rooms in Lucknow and a control room each has been set up in 75 districts to monitor the exams.

An FIR will be lodged against the invigilators and centre administrators involved in helping candidates in copying, the government said.

The nodal officer is entrusted with the task to inquire into any disturbance found in online monitoring of a centre by contacting the administrator of the concerned examination centre.

About 3 lakh CCTV cameras with voice recorders, Digital Video Recorder router devices and high-speed internet connections have been deployed in about 1.43 lakh examination rooms across centres.

Arrangements have been made for live monitoring of all 8,753 examination centres through webcasting in all 75 districts.

The Special Task Force (STF) of state police and local intelligence have been activated to monitor all sensitive and highly-sensitive examination centres.

Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Deoria, Gonda, Mathura, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Etah, Baghpat, Hardoi, Prayagraj and Kaushambi have been kept in the “most sensitive” category.

In view of the security arrangement of question papers at the exam centres, a room separate from the principal’s room has been set up for securing the question papers in a double lock almirah, it said.

This is for the first time that the question papers have been packed in tamper-proof envelopes in four layers, and stitched answer sheets have been arranged in all the districts.

Besides, QR code and logo of the board have been printed on the answer sheets in four colours.

This time, 170 prisoners will also appear in the UP board exams. Among them, 79 candidates are registered in high school and 91 in intermediate. Last time, 116 candidates were registered in high school and 116 in intermediate.

The maximum number of prisoners are appearing from District Jail Ghaziabad which include 23 high school and 26 intermediate candidates.

In Nishatganj Government school here, examinees were welcomed with flowers and the school was decorated with balloons.

Adityanath appealed to students to appear in examinations without any tension and said that they will get positive results with their labour.

The examinations will continue for 14 days and will end on March 4.

#Yogi Adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on Punjab highways to be shut

2
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

3
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

4
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

5
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

6
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

7
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

8
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

9
Chandigarh

Ban on stilt plus 4-storey buildings in Haryana: Dealers meet HSVP Chief Administrator

10
Punjab THE TRIBUNE IMPACT

Realtors rush to deposit money for grabbed land

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Two Mewati men, suspected of cattle smuggling, abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported

Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm ‘Team Jorge’ in elections in India

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...

Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors

Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors

A citizen can now register for organ donation in any state; ...


Cities

View All

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone