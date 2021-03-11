UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

Lucknow, June 8

A 17-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother in a fit of rage here after she refused to allow him to play PUBG.

The boy shot his mother with his father’s licensed revolver and kept the body hidden in a room in the house. He sprayed room freshener in the room to offset the foul smell.

He threatened his 10-year-old sister and kept her locked in the house for over three days.

During this time, the accused called his friends over for parties and told them that his mother had gone to visit a relative.

However, on Tuesday when the foul smell could not be controlled, one of the neighbours informed the boy's father, who is an Army official posted in West Bengal.

The man informed the police who came in and found the body of Sadhana, 40, from her house in Eldeco Colony under the SGPGI police station on Tuesday night.

Cantonment ACP Archana Singh said on Wednesday that a friend of the victim's husband informed the police that foul smell was emanating from his house.

"We reached the spot and found the decomposed body," Singh said.

"A forensic team was called on the spot which told us that the woman was shot in the head from close range and then her body was kept in an air-conditioned room to conceal the crime," she said.

Singh said the victim's husband told the police over the phone that on June 4, Sadhana had a spat with her son.

She had stopped him from playing PUBG and refused to give him money. Irked over the denial, the boy took out his father's gun and shot her in the head," said Singh.

The victim's daughter, when questioned by the police, narrated the entire sequence of events. IANS