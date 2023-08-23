Up close with moon: Chandrayaan-3’s lander sends pictures taken during descent

Bengaluru, August 23
Soon after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO said communication link was established between the Lander and the space agency’s Mission Operations Complex (MOX) here.
The MOX is located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
Updates:
The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru.
Here are the images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent. #Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/ctjpxZmbom
ISRO also released images from the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera taken during the descent to the Moon’s surface.
Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Lander Module on Wednesday touched down on the surface of the Moon.
