UP CM Adityanath to perform Ram Lalla’s ‘jalabhishek’ with water from rivers of 155 countries

Ayodhya (UP), April 6
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on April 23 perform the ‘jalabhishek’ of the deity of Ram Lalla with water from rivers of 155 countries, the general secretary of the organisation overseeing the Ram temple’s construction here said on Thursday.
The construction of the temple is going on in full swing under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Adityanath, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai.
A team led by Vijay Jolly, a Delhi-based devotee of Lord Rama, will hand over water from rivers of the 155 countries to Adityanath, said Rai.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Adityanath will perform puja of the ‘jal kalash’ on April 23 at the Maniram Das Chawni Auditorium.
The ‘kalash’ will contain water collected from rivers of 155 countries, including the Ravi in Pakistan.
The water of the Ravi was first sent by Hindus from Pakistan to Dubai from where it was brought to Delhi, Rai added.
