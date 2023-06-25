 UP CM Aidtyanath bats for media freedom, renames Noida road after Ramnath Goenka : The Tribune India

UP CM Aidtyanath bats for media freedom, renames Noida road after Ramnath Goenka

Adityanath said this at an event after officially renaming a key road in Noida as ‘Ramnath Goenka Marg’

UP CM Aidtyanath bats for media freedom, renames Noida road after Ramnath Goenka

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. File photo



PTI

Noida, June 25

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday batted for the freedom of media as he recalled June 25, 1975, as a “black day” in the history of Indian democracy—when the nationwide emergency was imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led government.

Adityanath said this at an event at the office of The Indian Express after officially renaming a key road in Noida as ‘Ramnath Goenka Marg’ after the founder of the publication.

Formerly known as Amaltash Road, the busy route connects Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida’s Sector 16 to Sector 12 and comes under the management of the local Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government. The office of The Indian Express is located on this route.

Adityanath also remembered and paid tribute to those who worked to restore democracy during the Emergency period, which lasted till 1977.

“The day of June 25, 1975, is known as Black Day in the history of Indian democracy. But during that time, India had witnessed the struggle and sacrifices of those who had put their everything on the line to save democracy and the freedom of media. They showed their will to go to any extent to fight for democracy,” he said.

“This day is also important since the Goenka family contributed to saving democracy and set parameters for what could be the clean and dignified role of the media ever since the founding of this media group. Along with this, Ramnath Goenka ji was also associated with the nationalist mission with which we are associated,” he added.

The chief minister further said, “Today is an emotional day for me. It is an important day from the point of view of saving democracy. I do not consider this a coincidence that this road had to be named after Ramanth Goenka today only on June 25. It has been 48 years.” “I say this with full commitment and assure you that for the media—the fourth wheel, the fourth pillar of democracy—we also should get the opportunity to work together for it,” Adityanath said.

He remembered Goenka’s contribution in fighting for freedom of the media and democracy during the Emergency. Goenka was born in 1904 and passed away in 1991.

“Today, it is a matter of pride for me that I am getting the opportunity to inaugurate this road named after him in Noida, which is known as the financial capital of Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, I pay humble tribute to all those ‘fighters of democracy’, including Goenka, who fought for democracy in this country,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

“Ramnath Goenka ji is a shining pole star of the media world. Whenever there will be talk about freedom of the media and democracy, Ramnath Goenka ji’s name would always be remembered with reverence and respect,” he added.

Adityanath also remembered Goenka’s journey as the founder of The Indian Express Group in 1936 and his role as a participant in India’s freedom movement.

“Not only for the media’s freedom, he also got elected to the Parliament to amplify the voice of India’s democracy. It is an important day for me that India’s most populous state where anti-democracy conspiracies were being hatched, the voice which had risen prominently against it was of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

#Democracy #Indira Gandhi #Yogi Adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

2
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

3
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

4
Trending

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

5
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

6
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

7
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

8
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

9
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

10
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

Setting up communication towers and laying underground cable...

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

The incident took place near exit gate number 1 when victim ...


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff