UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to clean up Ganga before Kumbh 2025

The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the progress of the ‘Namami Gange’ project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Lucknow, December 21

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to work with the resolve to clean up river Ganga before the start of Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

He also issued directions to expedite the process of setting up sewage treatment plants to save the rivers. The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the progress of the ‘Namami Gange’ project here.

“Before the start of Prayagraj Kumbh 2025, the resolve to make Maa Ganga ‘aviral-nirmal’ (free flowing and clean) will have to be fulfilled. The process of setting up STPs should be accelerated to save the rivers from sewage and filth... More efforts should be made for urban solid waste management to ensure uninterrupted and clean water of all rivers, including the Ganga,” he said.

Adityanath said river Ganga is a unique gift given of nature to Uttar Pradesh and most of the areas of flow of the river are in the state.

“It is the centre point of our faith and it is also the mainstay of the economy. With the resolve to make Ganga and its tributaries free flowing and clean, the ‘Namami Gange Project’, which is running under the guidance of the prime minister, has seen very satisfactory results,” he said.

“Today, the dolphins are back in the river Ganga... Effective efforts have been made to stop dirty water from flowing into Gangaji at Jajmau and Sisamau in Kanpur, which have become selfie points,” he said.

He said the maximum benefit of the ‘Arth Ganga’ campaign will be to those crores of people whose livelihoods depends on the river. “With the target of three per cent contribution to GDP from Arth Ganga, we have to make concerted efforts to develop it as a model with the help of experts,” the chief minister said.

Arth Ganga is a concept focusing on the sustainable development of the Ganga and its surrounding areas.

In order to increase the income of farmers and promote non-toxic farming, the state government has seen good results by promoting natural farming up to five kilometers on both sides of the Ganga, which is connected with 27 districts of the state.

Apart from this, a special campaign has been started for natural farming in seven districts of Bundelkhand in 85,000 hectares of land, he said.

So far, an area of 66,180 hectares has been brought under organic farming in the state, benefiting more than one lakh farmers, Adityanath said, adding that all farmers should be linked to the organic farming portal of the Centre Emphasising on developing Ganga nursery with the help of women self-help groups and ex-servicemen among others, Adityanath said a complete value chain from nursery to processing of fruits should be created.

