UP CM Yogi Adityanath checks on comedian Raju Srivastava’s health, wishes speedy recovery

Lucknow, August 11
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about his health.
Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.
Adityanath tweeted, “After talking to the wife of well-known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava, gathered information about his health. Praying to Prabhu Shri Ram for his speedy recovery.” The 58-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack while at the gym on Wednesday. He underwent angioplasty later in the day.
Srivastava is in a critical condition and has been put on life support at the Intensive Care Unit, sources at AIIMS said on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...