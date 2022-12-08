UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates Khatauli, Rampur, Mainpuri bypoll winners

PTI

Lucknow, December 8

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated the winners in the bypolls to Khatauli and Rampur Assembly segments and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav on Thursday won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

The BJP on the other hand won Azam Khan’s stronghold Rampur Sadar assembly seat for the first time while the Khatauli bypoll was won by the Samajwadi Party’s ally Rashtriya Lok Dal.

“Heartiest congratulation to winning candidates of Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli by-polls in Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

“BJP has won the Rampur seat for the first time. For this, congratulations to all workers of Rampur, including Akash Saxena, and thanks to the almighty public (for support),” he added.

