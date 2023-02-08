 UP couple kills 21-year-old daughter after finding pregnancy test kits with her : The Tribune India

UP couple kills 21-year-old daughter after finding pregnancy test kits with her

Woman’s father had lodged a missing report of his daughter on February 3

UP couple kills 21-year-old daughter after finding pregnancy test kits with her

Photo for representation.



PTI

Kaushambi (UP), February 8

A 21-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her parents as they suspected her of being in a relationship after they found pregnancy test kits with her, police said on Wednesday.

The couple, with the help of their two relatives, poured acid on the body so that it couldn’t be identified and then dumped it, they alleged, adding all four have been arrested.

Naresh, a resident of Tenn Shah Alamabad village here, had lodged a missing report of his daughter on February 3. On Tuesday, her mutilated body was recovered from a canal outside the village.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday said during the investigation, it was found that Naresh and his wife Shobha Devi had strangulated their daughter on February 3 in their house.

“To hide the identity, they poured battery acid on the body.

Naresh’s two brothers Gulab and Ramesh also helped them in hiding the body,” the SP said.

Naresh had told the police that his daughter used to talk to many boys on mobile phone. “Some pregnancy test kits were also found from her due to which Naresh suspected that his daughter had a relationship with some boy and was angry over this,” the SP said.

Naresh’s two brothers also helped in hiding the dead body and have been arrested along with the woman’s parents, the SP said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

2
Business

Made prudent investments in Adani Group firms, says LIC

3
Entertainment

‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’: Actors Sidharth and Kiara get married; first pictures from wedding

4
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

5
Punjab

Team fails to get house of Beant Singh’s son in Chandigarh vacated

6
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

7
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

8
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

9
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

10
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

PM Modi replies to debate on president's address

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can’t destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

Says 2004-2014 was a lost decade but 2030 will be India’s de...

RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 per cent

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

UPI soon for all in-bound travellers, coin-vending machines:...

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

It is clear PM Modi protecting Adani: Rahul Gandhi

He said the prime minister did not answer the questions he h...

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

All promotional cases to be kept outside the purview of the ...

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

SC collegium recommends appointment of Justice Sabina as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Three-member collegium also recommends appointment CJs of hi...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

BSF shoots drone in Amritsar sector of Punjab

Encroachments on footpaths add to commuters’ trouble in Amritsar

Heritage Street in Amritsar loses sheen, thanks to govt neglect

SGPC offers aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann honours Amritsar schoolgirls who created chip for ISRO satellite

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Clashes breaks out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

Chandigarh Housing Board slashes reserve prices of commercial units by 10%

JEE Main: Moulik Jindal, Raghav Goyal joint toppers from Chandigarh tricity

BMW Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Harmehtab Singh’s sentence

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

Gurugram couple arrested for torturing, sexually harassing minor domestic help

Delhi CM hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to kin of policeman who died after being stabbed by snatcher

Aaftab Poonawala used grinder to dispose of bones of Shraddha Walkar: Chargesheet

Shraddha Walkar was living in fear of getting killed before Aaftab decided to get rid of her: Charge sheet

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Man, son hurt as miscreants open fire in residential area

Warm February has farmers worried about low wheat yield

Ex-mayor dies after prolonged illness

Ahead of LS bypoll, Sukhbir visits city, targets Mann govt

2 absconders nabbed

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

2 hurt in clash outside court complex in Ludhiana

Air quality commission hails Ludhiana district for dip in stubble-burning cases

Ludhiana: Overwhelming response to public mines

Schools find it hard to appoint women staff for students in buses

Smuggler nabbed in Ludhiana after hot chase

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

Stray cattle menace irks Patiala residents

New bus stand to open in Patiala on April 1: PRTC MD

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Patiala

Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Acquisition for road: Farmers seek fair price for land