UP court gives clean chit to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, family in molestation case

Muzaffarnagar, April 28
A court here has given a clean chit to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and four of his family members in a molestation case.
Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, judge of special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court, on Wednesday directed police to present the closure report and produce the complainant in the court.
The court gave a clean chit to Nawazuddin, his brothers Minazuddin, Fayazuddin, Ayazuddin and his mother Mehrunissa.
According to the prosecution, Minazuddin had molested a minor family member in 2012, while the others had supported him.
An FIR was registered at Mumbai's Versova police station and later shifted to Budhana police station here.
As per the court's direction, police have asked the complainant to appear in court, Circle Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Gautam told PTI.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors