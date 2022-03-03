UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase

Lucknow, March 3

Polling has begun for the sixth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in which 57 assembly constituencies, spread across ten districts are going to polls.

The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

In this round, the polls will seal the fate of political heavyweights such as chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya.

These 57 assembly segments, of which 11 are reserved, are particularly crucial for the BJP.

In the 2017 assembly polls, it had won 46 of the 57 seats.

Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur. He is contesting his first assembly polls.

The Samajwadi Party has pitted the widow of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP leader, against Adityanath. Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad is also a contesting against the chief minister.

The campaigning in this phase witnessed the political parties launching an all-out attack on each other.

Meanwhile, there are a total of over 2.14 crore voters in this phase.

Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said polling will be held for 57 assembly constituencies in 10 districts.

Kumar said strategic deployment of forces has been done for sensitive constituencies, vulnerable areas, polling centre, booths, inter-state and international barriers. He said quick response teams, flying squads and static squads too have been deployed to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

"There are 9 sensitive constituencies in the sixth phase including Gorakhpur (city), Banshi, Itwa, Dumariyaganj, Ballia (city), Phephna, Bairia, Sikandarpur and Banshdeeh. Overall, 824 localities are vulnerable and 2,962 polling booths are critical," he added. IANS

#UPpolls2022