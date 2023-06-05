UP Governor, Akhilesh, Mayawati send birthday wishes to CM Yogi Adityanath

PTI

Lucknow, June 5

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati greeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday on Monday.

Born on June 5, 1972 in Panchur village in Pauri Garhwal (now in Uttarakhand), Adityanath turned 51 today.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed her birthday wishes over the phone, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement here.

Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal University, Gorakhpur also presented a bouquet and a memento of Ayodhya Dhaam on behalf of the Governor, the statement said.

Adityanath, who is also the ‘Gorakshpeethadheeshwar’ (head of the Gorakhpur-based ‘Gorakshpeeth’), performed the ‘Rudrabhishek’ at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. He also planted a tree in the temple premises to observe the World Environment Day.

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Wishing @myogiadityanath ji a very happy birthday.” Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati in a tweet in Hindi, said: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji on his birthday today and wishing him a healthy and long life.” Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also wished Adityanath on the occasion.

Earlier on March 19, Adityanath completed six years in as UP Chief Minister. Adityanath took the oath of office for Chief Minister for the first time on March 19, 2017, and a second time on March 25, 2022.

Currently, Adityanath is a BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Urban assembly constituency. He has also represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha for five times.

#akhilesh yadav #Uttarakhand #yogi adityanath