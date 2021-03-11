UP Govt suspends former Ghaziabad District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani

Lucknow, May 4
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has suspended former Ghaziabad’s District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani for alleged irregularities in land acquisitions for Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
The officer is presently on Central deputation and so, the state government has forwarded the matter to the Central government for further action against her.
“Following zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of the then DM Ghaziabad, now on central deputation, and ordered to forward the matter to the Centre to initiate departmental action,” the CM office said in a tweet in Hindi.
Strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities in land acquisition, the tweet said, adding an FIR would be lodged against the guilty.
“A section officer and a review officer of the Appointment Department will also be suspended for the delay in taking up the matter on the probe report. Departmental action will also be initiated against the deputy secretary,” it added.
