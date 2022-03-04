UP heads for finale, focus on Varanasi

Vibha Sharma
Varanasi, March 3
As UP moves towards the finale of the Assembly elections on March 7, top guns of the ruling BJP and rivals Samajwadi Party and Congress descended on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi today.
The campaigning for the 54 constituencies in Phase-7, including eight in Varanasi district, will end on March 5.
In the next two days, PM Modi will campaign in his constituency.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is supporting the SP-led alliance, accused Modi of being busy in poll meetings while Indians were stranded in war-torn Ukraine.
“I have been attacked several times, shot at and beaten with sticks, but never bowed down... I am not a coward, I am a fighter,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Airhe village.
Banerjee, who arrived in Varanasi yesterday, was shown black flags by BJP supporters as she made her way to Dashashwamedh ghat from the airport.
